SunRisers Hyderabad all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy was adjudged as the Player of the Match during the PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024 match. Reddy played a brilliant knock of 64 runs from 37 balls with the bat and later took a wicket with the ball. Nitish took a brilliant catch in the field and made a major contribution to his team's 2-run victory over PBKS. Sunrisers Hyderabad Defeat Punjab Kings By 2 Runs in IPL 2024; Nitish Kumar Reddy's All-Round Performance Powers SRH to Narrow Win Over PBKS

Nitish Kumar Reddy Adjudged Player of the Match

6⃣4⃣ Runs 3⃣7⃣ Balls 4⃣ Fours 5⃣ Sixes Nitish Kumar Reddy set the stage on fire with his blitz 🔥 🔥 #TATAIPL | #PBKSvSRH | @SunRisers Watch That Knock 🎥 🔽 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)