Smriti Mandhana had a number of admirers during the 2nd T20In against Sri Lanka in Dambulla. Amid the petrol crisis in Sri Lanka, a fan displayed a banner for the Indian cricketer, one of which read 'NO PETROL, still came to see Smriti Mandhana'. The Indian cricketer also surpassed the 2000 run-mark for India in Women's cricket.

