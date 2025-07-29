In a one-sided contest in the ongoing Shpageeza Cricket League 2025, Amo Sharks trampled over Boost Defenders by 77 runs and became the new league leaders with 10 points. Batting first, Amo Sharks managed 128 runs, thanks to late-order flusih from Samiullah Shinwari, who scored 49 off 34. Wahidullah Zadran starred with the ball for Defenders, claiming a four-wicket haul. However, in reply, Boost Defenders were bundled out for merely 51, with Adullah claiming a four-fer, Yamin Ahmazai picking a three-for, and Sharafuddin Ashraf managing two wickets to hand Amo Sharks their largest margin of victory in T20s. Rashid Khan Hits Bowler For No-Look Six In Extraordinary Fashion During Speenghar Tigers vs Mis-E Ainak Knights Shpageeza Cricket League 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Amo Sharks Are New League Leaders

RESULT | AMO SHARKS WON BY 77 RUNS 🚨 Amo Sharks have put on a terrific bowling effort to bundle the Bost Defenders for just 51 runs and win the game by 77 runs. 👏📸#Shpageeza | #SCLX | #XBull | #Etisalat pic.twitter.com/hIzpwTW7b1 — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) July 29, 2025

