Karun Nair produced a comeback for the ages as he smashed a sensational 89 off 40 balls during the DC vs MI IPL 2025 match on April 14. And fans shared some hilarious memes to applaud his magnificent comeback. The knock might have come in a losing cause but it surely won the hearts of hundreds of cricket fans across the globe, reinforcing in them the belief that one has got to have faith in their dreams and work really hard to make them come true. Karun Nair had a spectacular domestic season where his consistency impressed one and all and after being introduced as an Impact Player against Mumbai Indians, the right-hander made the most of the opportunity, playing some breath-taking shots to help Delhi Capitals remain on top in the game for a good part. Karun Nair struck a total of 12 fours and five sixes in his knock. Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals by 12 Runs in IPL 2025; Karun Nair’s Sensational 89-Run Knock Goes in Vain As Five-time Champions End DC’s Four-Match Winning Streak.

'In Dark Times, Let the Sun Rise'

Nothing but an appreciation post for Karun Nair❤️ pic.twitter.com/s6NkimZKLE — Homie (@homelander_yyy) April 13, 2025

'NOT Finished!'

Nothing but Respect for Karun Nair🙌 A true fighter! pic.twitter.com/Oe3jrf8Vzo — कट्टर KKR समर्थक 🦁🇮🇳 ™ (@KKRWeRule) April 13, 2025

'Karun Nair After the Match'

'Take a Bow Karun Nair'

Take a bow, Karun Nair 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/XzvDgHBRnz — Siddharth (@DearthOfSid) April 13, 2025

'Cinema Indeed'

He Truly Did!

Karun Nair - The Best Indian domestic batsman finally getting what he deserves. All he needed was a chance and today he 'Capitalised' it pic.twitter.com/p237mRLN8y — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 13, 2025

