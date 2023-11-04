New Zealand went all in against Pakistan and made a strong position for themselves to qualify for the Semifinals. Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson were phenomenal on the crease as both players shamed the Pakistan bowlers around the park. Rachin clinched his third century in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and Williamson scored a brilliant 95 runs after coming back from his injury. Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell chipped in at the end and scored some important runs for the Kiwis. Pakistan, however, failed to do some real damage to the New Zealand batting line-up, but still they did enough to stop New Zealand to a respectable total. Mohammed Wasim was their star bowler who took three wickets by giving away 60 runs and taking the important wicket of Rachin. Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed and Haris Rauf picked one each. Rachin Ravindra Becomes First Batsman to Score Three Centuries in Debut ICC Cricket World Cup, Achieves Feat During NZ vs PAK CWC 2023

NZ vs PAK ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Innings Update

The team's highest ever @cricketworldcup total and second highest ODI total ever! Time to bowl in Bengaluru. Follow play LIVE in NZ with @skysportnz. LIVE scoring | https://t.co/3Nuzua3Jiu #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/B86JlS0wo9 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)