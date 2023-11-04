Rachin Ravindra becomes the first batsman to score three centuries on debut in ICC Cricket World Cup. He hit his third century in the 33rd over against Pakistan to complete this milestone. He scored his first two centuries against England and Australia. He also crossed the 500-run mark at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. He is now the third New Zealand batsman after Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson to score 500 runs in a single World Cup edition. New Zealand Skipper Kane Williamson Completes 1000 Runs in World Cups, Achieves Feat During NZ vs PAK ICC CWC 2023 Match

Rachin Ravindra Becomes First Batsman to Score Three Centuries in Debut ICC Cricket World Cup

Historic. Rachin Ravindra is the first batter to score 3 hundreds on a debut World Cup in 48 year old history. pic.twitter.com/g6NLcPeKHt — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 4, 2023

