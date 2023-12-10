Australian Women's Cricket team cricketer Amanda Wellington, who impressed in the recently finished WBBL 2023-24 picking up 23 wickets with her crafty wrist spin, went unsold in the WPL 2024 auction. None of the five franchise showed interest in her and neither requested her inclusion in the accelerated process. Following the auction, Amanda shared a post on social media which read 'Obviously disappointed! But we keep moving forward'. Star England Women's Team Cricketer Sophie Ecclestone Shows Her Bowling Skills At Oval Maidan in Mumbai, Video Goes Viral!

Amanda Wellington's Post

Obviously disappointed! But we keep moving forward 💪🏻🔥 — Amanda Wellington (@amandajadew) December 10, 2023

