England Women's Cricket Team is currently touring India for the three-match T20I series which is to be followed with a Test match. During the stay at Mumbai. star English cricketer Sophie Ecclestone who also plays for UP Warriorz in the WPL, visited the Oval Maidan in Churchgate and played cricket with the locals. Fans loved the video and made it viral on social media. ‘Kya RCB Waalo…’ Anushka Sharma Remains Unsold at WPL 2024 Auction, Fans React.

Sophie Ecclestone Shows Her Bowling Skills At Oval Maidan

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)