Yuzvendra Chahal reportedly donated Rs 1 lakh for the victims for the Odisha train accident that rocked the nation a couple of days ago. The devastating three-train accident left close to 300 people dead and around 1000 others injured. Chahal, during a game stream of a channel called 'scOut'. Earlier, Virender Sehwag had also pledged to provide education for children who have lost their parents in the devastating accident. Odisha Train Accident: Former Cricketer Virender Sehwag Offers Free Education to Children of Victims in His School's Boarding Facility.

Yuzi Chahal donated 1 Lakh for the Odisha train accident in the stream conducted by the "scOut" gaming channel for charity work for the train accident. pic.twitter.com/nCNHzEc5jB — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 5, 2023

Yuzvendra Chahal donated 1 lakh for Odisha train accident in stream organized by gaming channel "scOut" for charity work for train accident- Report pic.twitter.com/fV4sMSZD8i — Daddyscore (@daddyscore) June 5, 2023

