Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant faced a horrific accident as he was driving in his car to his home Roorkee, His car hit a divider and caught fire. Fortunately, the cricketer was safe and was rushed to the hospital with minor injuries. Everyone including the fans and well-wishers are trying to find the real reason of such an incident. Amidst it, an old video emerges where Shikhar Dhawan, Pant's then Delhi Capital teammate, giving him advice of driving carefully during a chat. The veteran Indian opener asked Pant to not rush while he is driving. Rishabh Pant Car Accident: Haryana Bus Driver, Conductor Saved Indian Cricketer’s Life.

Shikhar Dhawan Gives Advice To Rishabh Pant About Driving

Shikhar Dhawan gave Rishabh Pant right advice about driving. pic.twitter.com/XxFRE5K74j — Ami ✨ (@kohlifanAmi) December 30, 2022

