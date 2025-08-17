Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted walking on a street in London. In a video which has gone viral, the star couple was seen strolling through a city in the UK capital and chatting with a man and a woman. The clip, which has been shot from a distance, further zooms in to show Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma share a laugh with the man and the woman with whom they were having a conversation. Virat Kohli was also seen holding a large can of water and an umbrella, while Anushka Sharma carried a big green side bag. Virat Kohli, who retired from Test cricket earlier this year, had returned to training and practised with Gujarat Titans assistant coach Naeem Amin. Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Ate ‘Snakes’ for Anniversary Dinner? Know Truth Behind 'There’s Chicken and Beef in the Broth Despite Being Vegans' Viral Fake News.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Walking on London Street

VIRAT KOHLI & ANUSHKA SHARMA AT THE LONDON STREETS. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/APKwpOs07G — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) August 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)