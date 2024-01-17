The tenth edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), the premier T20 competition of Bangladesh organised by BCB is set to commence from January 19, 2024 with the inaugural match between Durdanto Dhaka and Comilla Victorians. This edition of the BPL will be played with seven participating teams. Unfortunately, the BPL 2024 doesn't have an official broadcaster in India and the matches of the BPL season 10 will not be telecasted on TV in India. TSports and GTV will telecast the BPL 2024 on TV in Bangladesh. Although the live streaming of the BPL 2024 will be available for the fans in India on FanCode app and website with a pass. Angry Sri Lanka Coach Chris Silverwood Throws Away His Notepad After Maheesh Theekshana Drops Luke Jongwe's Catch During ZIM vs SL 2nd T20I 2024 (Watch Video).

BPL 2024 Set to Commence From January 19

