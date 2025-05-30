Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured a dominating victory by eight wickets over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Thursday. Virat Kohli, who is the leading run-scorer for RCB this season, was fully charged up during the high-voltage encounter. Kohli brought his trademark fire to the middle, celebrating every wicket with intensity. After RCB captain Rajat Patidar hit the winning runs, Kohli high-fived his teammates as his side entered the grand finale of the IPL for the first time since the 2016 edition. Moments after the memorable win over PBKS, Kohli looked in the stands where his wife, Anushka Sharma, was cheering with the RCB camp. The star cricketer then gestured with his finger, mouthing, "one more to go," a reminder to end RCB's 18-year-long IPL title drought. The video of Virat's gesture towards Anushka has now gone viral on social media. Did Virat Kohli Call Musheer Khan 'Water Boy' With Gestures During PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1? Here's What Viral Video Shows.

"One More To Go"

One win away from turning belief into legacy! 👆🏻❤️#RCB fans, do you feel it? Is this the year? 👀😌 UP NEXT in #IPLPlayoffs 👉🏻 #GTvMI | Eliminator | FRI, 30th MAY, 6 PM onwards on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar!#RCB#RCBvPBKSpic.twitter.com/Gkz5FCUniP — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 29, 2025

Virat Kohli's Gesture To Anushka Sharma

One win away from rewriting history. 💓 RCB Fans, Can you feel it? 🥺 Watch them next in the FINAL 👉 Tue, 3rd June, 5 PM on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/naVBpahIgl — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 29, 2025

