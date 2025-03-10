Shubman Gill shared a couple of adorable pictures with his father Lakhwinder Singh after India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title win. The India national cricket team vice-captain won an ICC title for the very first time in his career with this triumph and celebrated the victory with his father, who has been one of the biggest forces behind his success. Taking to Instagram, Shubman Gill shared a couple of pictures where his father hugged and kissed him for the ICC Champions Trophy success. Shubman Gill's father was seen wearing the youngster's ICC Champions Trophy white jacket. The two also posed with Shubman Gill's winners' medal. "Our home," captioned Shubman Gill as he shared the pics. Shubman Gill Poses With ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Bed, India National Cricket Team Vice-Captain Writes 'Woke Up Like This' (See Post).

Shubman Gill Shares Adorable Post With Father

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ꮪhubman Gill (@shubmangill)

