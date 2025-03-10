Shubman Gill was pictured posing with the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in his bed after India won the title in Dubai on March 9. The India national cricket team vice-captain was in good form in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 where he smashed a century against Bangladesh in the first match for the Men in Blue in the competition. Taking to Instagram, Shubman Gill shared a picture of him holding onto the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title while lying on his bed. He wrote, "Woke up like this." Shubman Gill's India jersey was also seen in the background. Indian Cricket Team Photos for Wallpapers and HD Images for Free Download: HD Pics of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Men in Blue Cricketers After ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Title Victory To Share Online.

Shubman Gill Poses With ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Bed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ꮪhubman Gill (@shubmangill)

