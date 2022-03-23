Australian skipper Pat Cummins pulled off a sensational one-handed catch to dismiss Pakistan's Azhar Ali on Day 3 of the third Test on Wednesday, March 23. It was the third ball of the 86th over and Cummins ended up with a sharp catch on his follow-through to dismiss Ali, who had attempted to play his shot down the ground.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)