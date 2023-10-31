Pakistan finally get back to winning ways as they beat Bangladesh by seven wickets and register their third win of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 after four consecutive losses. After opting to bat first, Bangladesh were shaken early by Shaheen Shah Afridi (3/23). They recovered a little through the contributions of Litton Das (45), Mahmudullah (56) and Shakib Al Hasan (43) but collapsed again in the end ending their innings on 204. Chasing it, Pakistan were off to a great start with Fakhar Zaman (81) and Abdullah Shafique (68) stitching a big partnership. Although they finally lost their wickets but Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed took them over the finishing line. With this defeat Bangladesh is now officially out of semifinal contentions in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Mohammad Rizwan Asks Opposition Batter Taskin Ahmed If Ball Hit His Bat Ahead of Taking DRS During PAK vs BAN CWC 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral!

Pakistan Beat Bangladesh by Seven Wickets

Pakistan win by seven wickets and 105 balls to spare! 👏@iMRizwanPak and @IftiMania give the finishing touches after brilliant knocks by the openers 👊#PAKvBAN | #CWC23 | #DattKePakistani pic.twitter.com/qmKwP26G8H — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 31, 2023

