Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Rizwan is always filled with energy on-field. He appeals for every close call, dives around and is extremely busy when batting. During the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match with Bangladesh, he ends up asking the batter Taskin Ahmed himself whether ball hit the bat ahead of suggesting Babar Azam for taking DRS for a caught behind appeal. Fans loved it and made the video viral. ‘Bengalification of Naseem Shah’ Spectator Holds Placard Reading 'Miss You Naseem Saha' During PAK vs BAN CWC 2023 Match in Kolkata, Netizens React to Bengali Version of Injured Pakistan Pacer's Name.

Mohammad Rizwan Asks Opposition Batter Taskin Ahmed If Ball Hit His Bat

