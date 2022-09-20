Pakistan Cricket team has unveiled their new kit for the T20 World Cup 2022. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took to their official Twitter handle to share the new look of their jersey for the global event. Interestingly, the netizens had a hilarious reaction to the first look of the Pakistan Cricket Team's new T20I jersey with many comparing it to being inspired by watermelon or tarbooz! Babar Ajam and co. will sport this kit for the first time against England in the seven-match T20I home series starting on September 20.

Here's A Look at Pakistan Team's New T20 Jersey

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐢𝐠 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐚𝐥! Presenting the official Pakistan T20I Thunder Jersey'22 ⚡ Order the official 🇵🇰 shirt now at https://t.co/A91XbZsSbJ#GreenThunder pic.twitter.com/BX5bdspqt1 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 19, 2022

Presenting Pakistan Cricket Team New Kit

Pakistan have unveiled two new jerseys for the T20 World Cup 🇵🇰 (via @TheRealPCB) pic.twitter.com/ByPCkoAhfm — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) September 19, 2022

Shadab Khan Shares Excitement Wearing Pakistan's New T20 Jersey

Nothing makes me happier than wearing Pakistan’s jersey. #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/y5USY69few — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) September 19, 2022

