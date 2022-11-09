Pakistan pulled off a clinical performance with both bat and ball as they trounced New Zealand by seven wickets to make it to the T20 World Cup 2022 final, on Wednesday, November 09. Babar Azam lost the toss and New Zealand batted first. However, the decision did not prove to be a good one for the Black Caps as they lost both openers within the powerplay. A steady 68-run stand between skipper Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell took New Zealand to a steady position from where they could manage 152/4, despite the latter hitting a half-century. In response, the opening stand between Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan finally clicked as they raced to a century partnership. Babar had his share of luck, being dropped and escaping runout chances but Pakistan were far more superior on the night as they scripted a memorable turnaround to enter the final.

