Pacers Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi starred with four wickets each as Pakistan bowled out Australia for 391 in the first innings of the third Test match in Lahore on Tuesday, March 22. Usman Khawaja was Australia's top-scorer with 91 runs in the first innings with Alex Carey, Steven Smith and Cameron Green coming up with useful half-centuries.

