Pakistan Women's team would be eyeing a series win when they take on their Ireland counterparts in the third and final T20I of the three-match affair, on Wednesday, November 16. The match would be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore and is slated to start at 10:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the game will not be available for live telecast in India. But fans can watch live streaming of the match on YouTube.

PAK-W vs IRE-W 3rd T20I:

Join us bright and early tomorrow morning for the #breakfastclub ☕️ as we go in search of a historic series win against Pakistan. Let’s do this! 💪🏻#BackingGreen ☘️🏏 @HanleyEnergy pic.twitter.com/vXtg4VAqHP — Ireland Women’s Cricket (@IrishWomensCric) November 15, 2022

