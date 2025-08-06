Ireland women's national cricket team will be back in action as they will host Pakistan women's national cricket team at their home in the first of the three-match T20I series. The Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women 1st T20I 2025 will be played at the Castle Avenue, Dublin on Wednesday, August 06 and has a scheduled start time of 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, the IRE-W vs PAK-W live telecast viewing option will not be available on TV due to the lack of a broadcast partner. Fans although, can get the live streaming viewing option on the FanCode mobile app and website in exchange of a subscription fee. Ireland’s Left-Arm Spinner Aimee Maguire Cleared To Resume Bowling in International Cricket.

Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women Free Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)