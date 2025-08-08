Ireland women's national cricket team will take on the Pakistan women's national cricket team in the second match of the three-game T20I series on Friday, August 8. The Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women 2nd T20I 2025 will be held at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast. The second T20I between Ireland Women and Pakistan Women will begin at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the IRE-W vs PAK-W T20I series 2025 live telecast viewing option will not be available on TV due to the lack of a broadcast partner. Fans, however, can get the live streaming viewing option on the FanCode mobile app and website in exchange for a subscription fee for the IRE-W vs PAK-W 2nd T20I 2025. Duleep Trophy 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need To Know About Red-Ball Domestic Tournament.

Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women T20I Series Details

Are you ready for another epic battle at Clontarf? 🏏 It's the final home series of the year for our Women's international Team and we want to see you there! IRE v PAK | T20I 𝐓𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬: https://t.co/jMuYlttoPq #BackingGreen #FuelledByCerta ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/x7MsrG0LED — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) July 31, 2025

