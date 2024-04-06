An unfortunate development in the Pakistan Women's cricket team saw two of it's prominent cricketers, Bismah Maroof and Ghulam Fatima, get involved in a minor car accident at Karachi. Although both cricketers had only minor injuries, they were attended immediately, and they received first aid treatment. The injured cricketers are currently under the care of the PCB medical team. Both players are part of the probables attending a training camp for the upcoming series against the West Indies, scheduled to begin on April 18. Kaia Arua Dies: Papua New Guinea Women’s Cricketer Passes Away Aged 33.

Pakistan Women's Cricket Team Players Bismah Maroof and Ghulam Fatima Meet With Car Accident

Two players of Pakistan women's cricket team - Bismah Maroof and Ghulam Fatima - have received minor injuries in a car accident in Karachi. Both the players received immediate first aid, and precautionary tests were conducted - PCB. — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) April 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)