During Pakistan’s fifth ODI against New Zealand, spectators at the stadium made cricketer Shan Masood their subject as they shouted derogatory slogans, targeting the Pakistan cricketer. Targeting the cricketer, they shouted, ‘Parchi, Parchi’. Parchi is an Urdu word that means receipt. However, in Pakistan ‘parchi’ means a player who has got some influential backing based on which that person gets a place in the team. In other words, it means that the player gets a place based on nepotism. Pakistan Become No 1 Ranked ODI Team for the First Time As Babar Azam's Century Helps Green Shirts Beat New Zealand in 4th ODI.

Spectators Shout Derogatory Slogans at Shan Masood

Karachi Crowd Chanting Parchi Parchi Parchi "Shan Masood"#PAKvsNZ pic.twitter.com/atjqeuofpD — Ahtasham Shami (@AhtashamPCT) May 7, 2023

