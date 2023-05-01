The match between Leicestershire and Glamorgan was headed towards a draw and all were almost certain that there would not be any more interesting moments. But it was not until the last ball of the game that Eddie Byrom produced a 'pea roller' delivery, the video of which has gone viral. A top-order batter for Glamorgan, Byrom tried his hand at off-spin bowling and the delivery he bowled was a pretty interesting! The ball kept low, bounced once and was about to for a second time when it was defended well by Rishi Patel on strike. The umpire looked a tad confused as one of the commentators called it a "shocking ball of some sort." From Friend to Foe! Cheteshwar Pujara Reveals Plans County Plans for Steve Smith Ahead of WTC 2023 Final.

Watch Eddie Bryom's 'Pea Rolley' Delivery

Last ball of a match drifting towards a draw, and Eddie Byrom... Look, all we'll say is that sometimes, part-time bowling goes wrong.#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/bgO7td8aNj — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) April 30, 2023

