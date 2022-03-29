Former RCB player Parthiv Patel earlier claimed that he had suggested Virat Kohli to have a look at Jasprit Bumrah in 2014 but the then RCB captain was disinterested. “In 2014, when I was at RCB, I told Kohli there’s this bowler named Bumrah. Have a look at him. Virat replied saying ‘Chhor na yaar. Ye Bumrah-Vumrah kya karenge?’ (Leave it. What will such players do?),” Parthiv told Cricbuzz. However, fans have reacted sharply to Parthiv's claims. Meanwhile, Parthiv posted a cryptic tweet stating that 'truth is always bitter.'

neem patta aur sach dono kadwa hai! — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) March 28, 2022

Virat Kohli fans not happy

Ok even if kohli said that what wrong did he say. bumrah used to look like some gully bowler that time. Credit goes to only him for what he is today. https://t.co/sOyjK8kOqy — akshay (@theakshay18) March 28, 2022

Interesting!

Ye achha hai jab attention na mile Kohli Kohli kr k controversy create kro https://t.co/9AaACNIiQq — V_💜//ia (@littlesevenlove) March 28, 2022

Is it?

Man waited all these years for kohli's captaincy downfall to happen only to say this thing! https://t.co/T6hFTZjGBU — मार्तंड ढमढेरे (@unambiguousdoc) March 28, 2022

Though some fans are still wondering about the context

Another One

Fan Unhappy

My heart cannot bear this against a champion player😔😔😔 Kolly really said that so bad😔😔😔 Are u listening @Jaspritbumrah93 @SanjanaGanesan 😔😔😔😔 https://t.co/VA2pp3hChQ — S.💫 (@yesyes45kay) March 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)