Pat Cummins has become the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League, being sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping sum of Rs 20. 5 crore. The Australian captain won the ICC World Cup 2023 beating India in the final just a month ago. He is not just a quality bowler but also a very handy batter down the order. Cummins went past Sam Curran, who was sold to Punjab Kings last year at a sum of Rs 18.5 Crore. IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates Online: Get List of Sold and Unsold Players.

Pat Cummins Most Expensive Player in IPL History

