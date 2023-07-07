Pat Cummins showed why he was such a big threat to be reckoned with as he took a five-wicket haul on Day 2 of the 3rd Ashes 2023 Test between England and Australia at Headingley. The Australian captain led from the front as his side has dominated proceedings on Day 2, picking up wickets at regular intervals right from the start. This was Cummins' ninth five-wicket haul in Test cricket and he achieved it by getting the wickets of Ben Duckett (2), Harry Brook (3), Joe Root (19), Moeen Ali (21) and Mark Wood (24). Bat's Inside the Crease! Jonny Bairstow Teases Australian Fielders During Ashes 2023 3rd Test After His Controversial Dismissal At Lord's (Watch Video).

Pat Cummins Takes Five-Wicket Haul

Wood's entertaining 24 (three sixes) ends and Pat Cummins has another five-wicket haul 👏#Ashes — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 7, 2023

