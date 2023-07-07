Following his controversial dismissal in the second Ashes Test, wicketkeeper batsman Jonny Bairstow got alert and stayed at the crease until the end of the over. In a video that went viral shows the right-handed teasing the Australian fielders during Ashes third test by staying inside the crease till the end of the over. Ashes 2023: ‘Definitely A Smooch’ Alex Carey Takes Catch With Help of His Lips, Eoin Morgan Reacts Hilariously As Video Goes Viral.

Jonny Bairstow Teases Australian Fielders

Jonny Bairstow prefers to stay well inside the crease after the end of the over. pic.twitter.com/JlsG04Y5hO — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)