An incident happened during the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match between India and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai after the umpire signalled a dead ball after the Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka hit a six off Indian spinner Varun Chakaravarthy's delivery. The incident happened during the third ball of the 10th over. Pathum Nissanka played a lofted shot towards the long-on region, and Axar Patel dropped the catch and palmed it over the boundary ropes for a six. However, the umpire, Izatullah Safi, signalled for a dead ball because Indian fielder Abhishek Sharma was not off the field by the time the ball was about to be delivered by Varun Chakaravarthy. On-field umpire Izatullah Safi spotted it and made the right call. Pathum Nissanka Breaks Virat Kohli's Record of Most 50-Plus Scores in Asia Cup T20 Tournament, Achieves Feat During IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match.

Chaos on Field!

Chaos on the field! 😳 Varun delivers after the ump signals dead ball, Nissanka smashes it — and Axar palms a simple catch for SIX! 🫣 What just happened there?!#Nishanka#IndvsSL#AsiaCupT20#Parerapic.twitter.com/6CEpjSbkQi — Asia Voice 🎤 (@Asianewss) September 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)