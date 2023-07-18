Paul Valthaty has hung his boots from first-class cricket on Monday, July 16. Valthaty rose to prominence in the 2011 season of the Indian Premier League where he notched up 463 runs in 11 matches for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), which includes a blistering century against Chennai Super Kings. However, he was not able to light up the Indian domestic circuit with his batting exploits. Valthaty represented Himachal Pradesh and Maharastra in the domestic circuit.

Paul Valthaty Announces Retirement From First-Class Cricket

Paul Valthaty has announced his retirement from first class cricket. pic.twitter.com/bpx6i95MyO — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 17, 2023

