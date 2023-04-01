Under some good batting conditions, Punjab Kings posted a very good total of 191/5 in front of Kolkata Knight Riders after they were put into bat by KKR. PBKS came out of the blocks aggressively and took down the KKR bowlers in the powerplay. After Prabhsimran Singh gave them a good start, Bhanuka Rajapaksa carried it forward and scored a 32-ball 50 to give the Punjab innings massive boost. Shikhar Dhawan held on the innings from one end. Although KKR crawled their way back a little into the game thanks to Varun Chakravarthy (1/26), they chipped in from Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma and Sikandar Raza to take their total over the 190 mark.

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2023 Innings Update

