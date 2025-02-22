A bizarre incident unfolded during the Australia vs England ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match when the Gaddafi Stadium DJ played the national anthem of India instead of Australia ahead of the match. The incident created controversy and according to a report from renowned Pakistani journalist Faizan Lakhani, Pakistan cricket board has sought for an explanation from ICC over the mistake which has caused their faceloss. Indian National Anthem Played in Lahore Before AUS vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match, Amused Fans React (Watch Video).

PCB Seeks Explanation From ICC After Indian National Anthem Played at the Gaddafi Stadium

The Pakistan Cricket Board has sought an explanation from the International Cricket Council after India’s national anthem was mistakenly played ahead of an Australia-England match in the ICC Champions Trophy. — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) February 22, 2025

