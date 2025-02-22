In a surprising turn of events, the Indian national anthem was played suddenly at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore before the AUS vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match started on February 22. Australia take on England in the Group B match and it was the first time that the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore was hosting a match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. While Australia won the toss and decided to bowl first, fans were expecting the Australian anthem to be played after England's anthem. But they were left amused when the Indian national anthem was played instead, albeit for just a few seconds. And it also evoked a roar from the crowd. Fans also reacted to the same on social media. Watch the video below. Australia vs England ICC Champions Trophy History: A Look at Past Results, Records and Top Performers of AUS vs ENG Matches Ahead of Mega Match in CT 2025.

India's Anthem Played During Australia vs England Match

ENG vs Australia match mai indian national anthem chala diya vo bhi lahore mai 😭😭😂😂😂 #ENGvsAUS #ChampionsTrophy2025 pic.twitter.com/iOHbe4wj1F — Manjyot wadhwa (@Manjyot68915803) February 22, 2025

'Why It's in the Playlist?'

'Pakistan Missing India'

They played Indian National anthem instead of Australia's. Pakistan is really missing India 😂😂😂😂#AUSvENG #ChampionsTrophy — Strike1andout (@Strike1AndOut) February 22, 2025

LOL

Lol Pakistan almost playing the Indian National Anthem in an Aus England match. — Sam Mathad (@sameermathad) February 22, 2025

'Fans Entertained'

Indian National Anthem at #EngvsAus😂😂😂 — Vikas K (@thewecash) February 22, 2025

'Major Mess Up'

That's a major mess up. An intern at ICC will be promoted today https://t.co/IxsGyPu2zr — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 22, 2025

