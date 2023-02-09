The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), on Thursday, February 9, unveiled the brand new trophy for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League 2023 at the Shalimar Gardens in Lahore. This new 'Supernova' trophy, which, according to a statement, is studded with 9,907 sparkling zircon stones. There are three pillars, symbolic of the national cricket team's unity, passion and strength. 'Indiranagar Ka Gunda' Netizens React After Video of Rahul Dravid Aggressively Celebrating Usman Khawaja's Wicket During IND vs AUS 1st Test 2023 Goes Viral!.

A look at PSL 8 Trophy:

🏆 𝐀 𝐑𝐎𝐘𝐀𝐋 𝐔𝐍𝐕𝐄𝐈𝐋 🏆 📸 First look at the #HBLPSL8 𝘚𝘶𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘯𝘰𝘷𝘢 Trophy at the historic Shalimar Gardens ✨ Read more ➡️ https://t.co/34hSJ7rogS#SabSitarayHumaray pic.twitter.com/Nds1Ife9mf — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 9, 2023

PSL 8 Trophy Unveiled at Shalimar Gardens

The gorgeous Shalimar Gardens was the venue of the unveiling of 24 karat #HBLPSL8 Trophy, which is studded with 9,907 sparkling zircon stones on its three pillars, reflecting national team’s motto of Unity, Passion, Strength Read more➡️https://t.co/36WnBnkOov#SabSitarayHumaray pic.twitter.com/HD1KWQoHZD — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 9, 2023

