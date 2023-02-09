The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), on Thursday, February 9, unveiled the brand new trophy for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League 2023 at the Shalimar Gardens in Lahore. This new 'Supernova' trophy, which, according to a statement, is studded with 9,907 sparkling zircon stones. There are three pillars, symbolic of the national cricket team's unity, passion and strength. 'Indiranagar Ka Gunda' Netizens React After Video of Rahul Dravid Aggressively Celebrating Usman Khawaja's Wicket During IND vs AUS 1st Test 2023 Goes Viral!.

A look at PSL 8 Trophy:

PSL 8 Trophy Unveiled at Shalimar Gardens

