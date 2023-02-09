Rahul Dravid, generally known for his calmness and composure, was all pumped up and ecstatic after Mohammed Siraj had provided India with the early wicket of Usman Khawaja. Siraj got the ball to swing a bit and it trapped Khawaja in front of the stumps. The decision was then reviewed by the Indian team, after which the ball-tracker showed three reds. And not just the Indian team but their head coach too seemed pumped up and jubilant after the dismissal. A video of Dravid's reaction went viral on social media, after which, netizens seemed to recall his 'Indiranagar ka Gunda' avatar, which was part of a viral advertisement a while ago. KS Bharat Stumping Video: Watch Debutant Wicketkeeper Affect his First Dismissal in IND vs AUS Nagpur Test

Check Out the Video Here:

See Some Reactions:

'Indiranagar ka Gunda'

Indeed!

OMG Dravid is charged up 🔥 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/9XRCA8B6x6 — Me at my life 😠 (@Kasi_ghostlife) February 9, 2023

Yes, Thanks to Siraj!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)