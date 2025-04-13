Phil Salt pulled off an acrobatic save to deny Yashasvi Jaiswal a six during the RR vs RCB IPL 2025 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 13. This happened in the 13th over of the first innings when Yashasvi Jaiswal slog-swept the ball bowled by Krunal Pandya and it seemed to be a touch-and-go situation with Phil Salt fielding in the deep mid-wicket region. The England national cricket team star timed his jump to perfection and pushed the ball back, preventing it from going for a six. Pushing the ball was the smart thinking to do as he lost balance in the jump and any fumble could have seen his effort go in vain. Water Sprayed at Fans to Beat the Heat During RR vs RCB IPL 2025 Match at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium (See Pic).

Phil Salt Pulls off Save to Deny Yashasvi Jaiswal a Six

WHAT A SAVE BY PHIL SALT. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/kL9H7VLTKK — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) April 13, 2025

Some More Pics

Stunning Fielding by Phil Salt and save boundary. 👏 pic.twitter.com/7vwTJvJYWS — Gaurav Cricket 𝕏 (@GauravCricket6) April 13, 2025

