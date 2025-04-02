In the match 14 of the IPL 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Gujarat Titans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 02. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are still unbeaten in the IPL 2025 and sit at the top of the points table. Gujarat Titans meanwhile secured their first victory in the last match and will look to get some momentum behind them. Fans eager to check the scores of RCB vs GT IPL 2025 match can get the live scorecard here. IPL 2025: Leading Wicket-Takers in History of Indian Premier League So Far, From Yuzvendra Chahal to Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Check Full List.

RCB vs GT IPL 2025 Live Scorecard

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)