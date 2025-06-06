Veteran Indian cricketer Piyush Chawla announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on June 6. Taking to social media, the experienced leg-spinner shared a note where he expressed his gratitude at being able to represent India and feature in the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup winning squads. He also thanked his coaches KK Gautam and Late Pankaj Saraswat, apart from appreciating the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), UPCA (Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association) and GCA (Gujarat Cricket Association). Piyush Chawla played three Tests, 25 ODIs and seven T20Is, where he picked up seven, 32 and four wickets, respectively. Piyush Chawla played for several IPL teams and his last stint was with the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024. South Africa Wicketkeeper-Batter Heinrich Klaasen Announces Retirement From International Cricket.

Piyush Chawla Announces Retirement from All Forms of Cricket

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Piyush Chawla (@piyushchawla_official_)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)