Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins created a record as they registered highest eighth wicket partnership in ODI history. The duo added unbeaten 202 off 170 balls to take Australia to victory despite them being at 91/7 at one stage. Interestingly, major contribution in the partnership came from Maxwell; who scored a double century to finish unbeaten on 201. In the partnership of 202, Maxwell contributed 179 off 102 balls while Cummins himself held one end to chip in with 12 after facing 68 balls. responding to a post, Cummins wrote, "a lot of credit should go to Maxi, he played his role beautifully." Glenn Maxwell's Double Century Hands Australia Famous Win Against Afghanistan in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Pat Cummins-Led Side Qualifies for Semifinal.

Pat Cummins Credits Glenn Maxwell

A lot of credit should go to Maxi, he played his role beautifully https://t.co/ODzK30gYk6 — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) November 7, 2023

