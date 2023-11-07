Glenn Maxwell smashed an unbeaten double century as he handed Australia an emphatic win against Afghanistan at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. At one stage, in chase of 292, Australia were 91/7 and stared at a defeat. Maxwell played a fighting knock as he battled cramps to smash unbeaten 201. He and Pat Cummins added match-winning unbeaten 202 for the eighth wicket to guide Australia to victory. WIth this win, Australia qualify for semifinal as well. AUS vs AFG CWC 2023: Ikram Alikhil Takes Stunning Catch to Dismiss Mitchell Starc, Australian Batsman Avoids DRS; Replay Show No Edge (Watch Videos).

An exceptional double ton from an injured Glenn Maxwell helps Australia to a famous victory 🔥@mastercardindia Milestones 🏏#AUSvAFG pic.twitter.com/OavPr2ZRAN — ICC (@ICC) November 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)