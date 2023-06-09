Pat Cummins repeats the same mistake second time in the WTC 2023 final against India at Oval as he gets another wicket ruled out because of him bowling a no ball. Last time it was Ajinkya Rahane and this time it was Shardul Thakur. Second time a DRS was taken and it was found that Cummins bowled a no ball. It turned out very costly the last time. Fans made a video of Cummins bowling a no ball during training ahead of the WTC final viral along with some funny memes. IND vs AUS Live Score Updates ICC WTC 2023 Final Day 3.

Training Video Of Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins No Ball in Training

This was the video of Pat Cummins in practice before WTC final. #WTCFinal2023 pic.twitter.com/JAiFTO4X80 — Resanth. (@CricResanth) June 9, 2023

Sorry Pat Cummins

Funny One

Australian coach watching Pat Cummins' no balls pic.twitter.com/Ev7F73xnkc — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 9, 2023

Again Sorry Pat Cummins

Oops

