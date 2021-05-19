Prashant Mohapatra former Odisha Ranji player, BCCI match referee and level-2 coach dies. Odisha Sports offers condolences.

We are saddened to learn about the demise of Prashant Mohapatra, former #Odisha Ranji player, #BCCI match referee and Level-2 coach. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. pic.twitter.com/4KXeFZD5dX — Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) May 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)