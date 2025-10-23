Pratika Rawal has been one of the most consistent batters for India Women in the recent past and she lived upto the expectation as she scored a sensational century in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 game against New Zealand. She was a little slower than Smriti Mandhana on the way to her century as she completed her century in 122 balls. This is her first century in the Women's World Cup and the second one of her ODI career. Rawal has taken India to a solid position and will want to go bigger. Smriti Mandhana Scores Her 14th ODI Century, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match.

Pratika Rawal Scores Her 2nd ODI Century

