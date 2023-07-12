Ahead of the ACC Emerging Men’s Asia Cup that is slated to start on July 13, 2023, Thursday, the BCCI shared pictures of Team India A's practice session. Taking to Twitter, the BCCI shared the pictures, and wrote, “Preps in full swing 👌👌 India 'A' are all set for the #ACCMensEmergingTeamsAsiaCup in Sri Lanka 🙌” 'Indeed a Surreal Feeling!' Sai Sudharsan Poses in India Jersey Ahead of ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023.

BCCI Shares Pictures of Team India

Preps in full swing 👌👌 India 'A' are all set for the #ACCMensEmergingTeamsAsiaCup in Sri Lanka 🙌#ACC pic.twitter.com/coeoxVqyLN — BCCI (@BCCI) July 12, 2023

