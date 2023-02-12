After rain played spoilsport yesterday, the final match of the maiden SA20 will take place today (Sunday) February 12, 2023. Pretoria Capitals will take on Sunrisers Eastern Cape at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. Viacom18 Group have the broadcasting rights of SA20 2023. Hence the live telecast of this match will be available on Sports18 SD and HD. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live telecast, you may tune into the JioCinema app or website. Khaled Mahmud Caught Smoking During BPL 2023 Live Match, Khulna Tigers Head Coach Seen Puffing Cigarette (Watch Video).

Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Live Streaming and Telecast Details

