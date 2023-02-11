Khulna Tigers head coach and former international cricketer Khaled Mahmud was caught smoking during a Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) live match. Mahmud was seen puffing cigarette during Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers, which the latter won by six wickets. The match had a tense ending as Khulna Tigers needed nine runs from last over. However, Habibur Rahman smashed a four and six on second and third ball of the final over to take his side home. However, Khaled Mahmud was captured smoking in the dug out/dressing room. Interestingly, Khaled Mahmud was caught smoking during a live show few years back.

Khaled Mahmud Caught Smoking

Khulna Tigers head coach Khaled Mahmud smoking during the match in BPL tonight.#BPL2023 #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/0kcRQJ2ONm — Drink Cricket 🏏 (@Abdullah__Neaz) February 10, 2023

Watch Video

Khaled mahmud sujon on fire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5xjG8OZppU — Miah Shawon (@ShawonMiah17) February 10, 2023

