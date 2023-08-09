Prithvi Shaw scores a brilliant innings of unbeaten 244 runs in just 153 deliveries during Northamptonshire vs Somerset Royal London One-Day Cup 2023. Prithvi scores his hundred in 81 deliveries and then accelerated to get his maiden double century in the competition and also registered his highest List A score. Latest ICC ODI Rankings: Shubman Gill Climbs to Career-High Number Five, Kuldeep Yadav Enters Top Ten.

Prithvi Shaw Hits Maiden Double Century

🚨 PRITHVI SHAW HAS 200! 🚨#MBODC23 pic.twitter.com/GeVYVD3o6z — Metro Bank One Day Cup (@onedaycup) August 9, 2023

